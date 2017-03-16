Club Croc fulfils a grand achievement

ACHIEVEMENT: Mantra Club Croc general manager Luke Harley, Tourism Whitsunday CEO Craig Turner and Mayor Andrew Willcox at the grand opening on Monday.

CLUB Croc's grand opening on Monday night was another goal kicked for the Whitsunday tourism industry.

Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox cut the ribbon at 6pm to officially unveil the iconic Airlie Beach resort.

Cr Willcox said Club Croc's open day was fantastic news on the back of record visitation to the area, record passengers flying to the region and a thriving industry led tourism sector.

"That's why it's vitally important that organisations like Mantra give us another 160 quality rooms,” he said.

"The other thing we are proud of is to be associated with the Mantra brand, for us to be recognised on their database and to be taking advantage of their world-wide marketing, the Whitsundays won't let (Mantra) down.”

Following the ribbon cutting event, guests congregated at the pool area to socialise and enjoy a variety of tasty canapes.

Mantra Club Croc general manager Luke Harley described the official milestone as a "feeling of accomplishment”.

"This was incredibly broken when we took it over and there is a lot of high expectations to meet Mantra levels,” he said.

"To actually achieve that is a good feeling and something everyone should be proud of.”

Club Croc underwent a "soft-opening” from December 2016 following a major $5 million refurbishment.

Luke said the successful re-development wouldn't have been possible without the determination of local tradespeople who worked since October to return the hotel to glory.

"The most important thing is to acknowledge the local tradies here that contributed to this,” he said.

"All tradies here were local and the whole community should be proud of the quality of work being done by a good local trade base which should give the community confidence.

Luke said now the hotel was up and running, his next goal would be to maintain the authentic Club Croc experience.

"We aren't chasing the revenue and allowing the experience to suffer, if we can get a happy team and working environment that will mean we have the experience right and feedback will get out that this is a great place to be and then occupancy will start to pick up,” he said.

"We have intentionally recruited 90% of our team from the local region including Mackay, Proserpine and Airlie Beach and that's important to get our guests' experience right.

"We don't want transient staff, we want good local staff to be here for the long run and providing our guests a good local experience.”

Luke thanked Claire and Eddie Caruana from Whitsunday Event Company for decorating the venue for the night.