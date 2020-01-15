Club Croc gearing up for special Australia Day

Local band 'Gettin' Didgee With It' will play at Mantra Club Croc on Australia Day.

AUSTRALIA Day is fast approaching and Club Croc has some extra special magic happening to make sure it’s a day to remember.

The team at the popular Cannonvale resort will be cooking up a delicious spit roast lunch, including full salad and dessert bar, from 12pm onwards.

Live music will get everyone in the party spirit with local band ‘Gettin’ Didgee With It’ set to wow crowds with their didgeridoo and guitar playing.

“These guys are amazing and play a range of Aussie classics, as well as originals, with the didgeridoo and guitar,” conference and events’ Mel Brookes said.

“And for extra fun, a pool pass is included in the ticket price, so you can cool off in our lagoon style pool between sets.”

‘Gettin’ Didgee With It’ will be playing live from 12pm to 4pm and there will be all the usual drinks on offer from the bar, including wine, beer and cocktails for the adults and soft drinks for the kids.

‘Gettin’ Didgee With It’ will also be hosting a didgeridoo competition on the day, with the winner receiving a $50 food and beverage voucher for Club Croc’s bistro, to use after Australia Day.

“Out of respect for local aboriginal lores and customs for Ngaro, Gia and Juru Countries, Club Croc respects that didgeridoo playing is recognised as sacred men’s business and only men will be able to participate in the competition,” Ms Brookes said.

Tickets are $38 for adults and $20 for kids – bookings are essential.

Call Mel Brookes on 4940 2300 to secure your booking for a day to remember this Australia Day.