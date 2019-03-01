Club paddles to the gold medal

CLUB Outrigger Whitsunday have displayed the midas touch, coming home with a gold medal after competing in the prestigious Sydney Harbour Challenge last weekend.

The event is famous for attracting some of the highest level of competition from around the world, with the 22km course beginning in Manly.

The team battled through testing conditions, with 15 to 20 knot south easterly winds whipping up rough waters, making it a hard slog into a headwind for half the race.

After a strong start, the Whitsunday team was challenged by Tweed Coast Outriggers, who moved into the lead at about the 5km mark.

Club Outrigger Whitsunday fought back, moving back into lead position at the half way bouy, right in front of the wide smile of Luna Park.

The team set a fast pace, as they paddled under the iconic Sydney Harbour bridge in a very convincing win, with a healthy margin of 6.19 minutes, beating the Tweed Coast Outriggers by a kilometre.

Club Outrigger Whitsunday spokesperson Mark Bell said the crew's determination and dedication in the build-up to the event was inspiring.

"To perform well at this level requires a lot of hard work and dedication that culminates on the day with all members working together as a team.

"Special mention must be made of Geoff Harrison who only returned to training some 10 weeks prior to the event. This was a proud achievement for the club winning its first gold medal at this prestigious event,” he said.

The six-person crew of Henri Mauri, Mark Bell, Geoff Harrison, Sue Creece, Julie Dunn and Angela Cooper have their sights set on competing at the National Long Course titles at Mooloolaba in May

This follows the recent success of Terry Kemp, Mark Bell and Renee Martin, who went to New Zealand last week to compete in the Takapuna Beach Cup.

Renee Martin sealed silver in the gruelling Master Women iron division over 35km.

Terry Kemp and Mark Bell also took the podium, winning silver in two events, Senior Master Men's OC1 relay and the Master Mixed division 20km.