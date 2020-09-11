Club records and PBs stacking up for the Cannons

Jy Parkinson holds two club records in the 200m backstroke and 100m freestyle. Photo: Contributed

IT HAS been a busy few weeks in the pool for the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club.

Last Wednesday, the Cannons’ club nights resumed and 40 swimmers took to the pool.

At the start of the evening, the Cannons acknowledged top Lapathon fundraisers Jacob Dewis, Lucas O’Toole and Nelson Malady.

Upgrade certificates were presented to Orry and Juke Ferguson, Callum Henry and Nelson Malady.

The Cannons also welcomed new swimmers Evie Doherty, Zane Clayworth, Harlen and Kobi Durham, Koa, Ruby, Mason, Tate and Ella Harland and Taj Murray.

Several swimmers also received two or more personal best times including Shushana and Joshua Abihu, Jacob Bell, Don Algie, Hayden Bradley, Charlie Doherty, Rohan Gascoyne, Scarlett Gascoyne, Callum Henry, Abigeal Maher, Jy Parkinson, Harris Delac, Juke and Orry Ferguson and Stella Streeter.

Last weekend, five swimmers travelled to Townsville to compete at the Townsville Tourist carnival.

Cannonvale Cannons competed in Townsville last weekend.

At 14 years old, Jy Parkinson swam PBs in eight of his events and finished up with seven gold and two silver medals.

Ella Harland swam extremely well and achieved five personal best times, including a massive 16 second PB in the 100m backstroke.

Mason Harland, 10, took 18 seconds off his personal best times his 50m breaststroke and his 100m freestyle.

Other personal best swims were achieved by Tate and Ruby Harland, while 14-year-old Mikhaila Flint won all her events.

This week, the Cannons battled windy conditions for their club night.

Club president Raylene Rasmussen presented Jy Parkinson with two club records in the 200m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

The warm up at club night on Wednesday.

Abiageal Maher and Shushana Abihu received awards for the best PB and upgrade certificates were presented to Kobi Durham, Abiageal Maher, Hayden Bradley, Taj Murray, Don Algie, Rohan Gascoyne, and Tate and Mason Harland.

Despite the weather, 26 swimmers achieved a personal best time including:

Austin Edwards-Bland (1 PB), Rohan Gascoyne (1 PB), Koa Harland (2 PBs), Lachlan

Holroyd (2 PBs), Lily Maher (1 PB), Mitchell Milostic (2 PBs), Taj Murray (1 PB), Matilda Nicholes (1 PB), Stella Streeter (2 PBs), Jax Clayworth (1 PB), Zane Clayworth (2 PBs), Harris Delac (1 PB), Tora Delac (1 PB), Jai Dennison (1 PB), Charlie Doherty (2 PBs), Evie Doherty (3 PBs), Harlen Durham (1 PB), Kobi Durham (2 PBs), Joab Abihu (1 PB), Joshua Abihu (2 PBs), Marty Abihu (2 PBs), Shushana Abihu (2 PBs), Don Algie (1 PB), Jacob Bell (1 PB), Lilli Bond (1 PB) and Oli Bond (2 PBs).

The club extended a special thank you to all the parents and volunteers who assisted on the night as well as to Trevor Williams for refereeing and Giselle Burton for organising the club dinner.

On Thursday and Friday, Swimming Queensland coach Barry Prime attended training sessions and passed on some pearls of wisdom to the swimmers.

The Cannonvale Cannons always welcomes new swimmers and families to come along to club nights on Wednesday from 5pm at the Cannonvale pool.