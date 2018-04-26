Club scanner broken during drunken scuffle

RESTITUTION: A Marian father was fined for a scuffle in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.

RESTITUTION: A Marian father was fined for a scuffle in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct. Jessica Lamb

A 29-YEAR-old father of two kicked up a stink after being asked to leave a nightclub and the incident ended up in a flurry of punches and with a broken ID scanner.

Adrian John Raatz pleaded guilty to public nuisance and failure to leave a licenced premise in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday after the incident on January 27.

The court heard around 1am the Marian man, who was out with his partner celebrating buying a home, failed to leave Boom Nightclub when asked to by security.

Police walking past saw Mr Raatz throwing punches at four security guards when he crashed into and damaged a scanner outside Paddy Shenanigans.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard said Mr Raatz was so drunk he could not be interviewed by police.

"He vomited in an observation cell,” she said.

Macrossan and Amiet's Steven Hayles said his client was allegedly assaulted by another person in the club and couldn't understand why he was asked to leave as well.

"As he was escorted off the premises, he ended up on the ground and when security came over towards him, he took issue with them and the altercation occurred,” Mr Hayles said.

Me told the court Mr Raatz had taken counselling sessions in regards to his drinking since the event.

"He is willing to pay restitution,” Mr Hayles said.

"He received a state-wide ban to licensed premises as a result of this incident.”

Magistrate Simon Young said the offence appeared to be out of character for Mr Raatz from the references tendered in court and his good work history.

Mr Raatz was fined $800 for both charges and ordered to pay $209.55 restitution for the damaged scanner. No conviction was recorded.