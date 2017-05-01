Club to hang onto land at Port of Airlie

AFTER much debate the future of the Whitsunday Sailing Club-owned land near the Port of Airlie Marina has been decided.

At a meeting of committee members on Sunday it was decided to hang on to the land with a view to making a decision about its long-term future at a later date.

The small piece of land, lot 104, is located at the north western corner of the Port of Airlie.

It is not clear how many members voted for the retention of the land or who voted against the sale but a quorum of 75% was needed to arrive at a decision.

Secretary of the club Leonie Matthews said this percentage was reached and committee member Brendon Darbey said there were multiple factors that influenced the committee's decision.

"Everybody had different reasons. I don't think the storm recently has helped, I think some people feel the market may be depressed,” he said.

"Some people still feel we should be doing what it was originally intended for, which was maritime training.”

When the club was built there was an intention to build sail training facilities on the prime piece of real estate on Pioneer Bay and Mr Darbey said the land was still council zoned for that purpose.

Another committee member, Clayton Matthews, said the committee was instructed to act on the best interests of the club and he believed it was not in the club's best interest to sell the land in the current climate.

"If the market turns and we think we will get better money for what the land is worth we will probably put it back to the members,” he said.

"At the end of the day it's the members land and for them to say (what is to be done with it).”

Commodore of the Whitsunday Sailing Club Stuart Harris said before the committee meeting he did not support the sale of the land as it was costing the club $30,000 per annum in council rates.