CNN torn apart over ‘embarrassing’ caption

CNN is getting roasted for describing protests in the US state of Wisconsin as "fiery but mostly peaceful" during a live broadcast - while a building behind the reporter was engulfed in flames.

The words: "Fiery but mostly peaceful protests after police shooting," appeared on screen as CNN reporter Omar Jimenez delivered a live report in Kenosha.

"What you're seeing behind me is one of multiple locations that have been burning in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the course of the night," Mr Jimenez said, with a gas mask around his neck.

There is currently a curfew in place in Kenosha, which protesters are ignoring.

He went on to note that the daytime protests were "largely peaceful" but took a violent turn at night.

"It wasn't until night fell that things began to get a little bit more contentious. Things were thrown back and forth. Police started using some of those crowd dispersal tactics like tear gas, even playing very loud sounds to push them out," Jimenez said.

The clip was ripped on social media, including by Eric Trump, who tweeted, "Unbelievable. @CNN is a total embarrassment to our country!" and GOP rapid response director Steve Guest, who also posted the video.

Riots have rocked Kenosha since the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

The 29-year-old African-American man was shot seven times by a white police officer while trying to get into his SUV.

The demonstrations took a deadly turn late Tuesday, when an armed teen allegedly shot and killed two men and injured a third.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

A night after the protesters were shot dead, hundreds of demonstrators snubbed a curfew to march 10km through the Wisconsin city's downtown area chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace".

But turbulence spread to other cities, with police and protesters clashing in Minneapolis and Los Angeles as anger mounted over repeated incidents of police mistreatment of African-Americans.

Vice President Mike Pence, addressing the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, rejected allegations of endemic police racism and painted the protests as a threat to Americans, condemning "the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country".

Mr Pence accused President Donald Trump's election rival Joe Biden of supporting action that had led to the unrest and attacks on police.

"Joe Biden would double down on the very policies that are leading to unsafe streets and violence in America's cities," he said.

Players in the NBA and WNBA, the women's pro basketball league, forced the postponement of playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks, whose home base is close to Kenosha, walked out.

"Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball," Bucks players said in a statement.

