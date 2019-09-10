Co-accused arrested in record $90m bust

A 42-YEAR-old man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a record $90 million Queensland drug bust.

His arrest follows the investigation and seizure of 776kg of MDMA powder by police from the Drug and Serious Crime Group as part of Operation Romeo Ratify early last month.

Police had issued a public appeal to locate 42-year-old Benjamin David Englefield, who they said may have been travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration and headed towards or in the northern New South Wales area.

Englefield was today arrested in Brisbane and charged with the trafficking of dangerous drugs in relation to the mammoth bust.

He briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning and his case was adjourned to Tuesday for a bail application.

His alleged co-offender, Logan father-of-two and member of the Corby clan, Viliami Taani Paea Kisina, was refused bail over the haul last month.

Kisina, who is related to Schapelle Corby through her half-siblings James and Melenae Kisina, has been charged with possessing and supplying dangerous drugs. No other Corby family member is involved.

The 26-year-old is accused of transporting hundreds of kilograms of MDMA - the purest Queensland Health had ever tested - from Brisbane to NSW.

The $90 million drug bust also saw UK citizens Ashley Kevin James Cooper and David Smith, arrested in Queensland and charged with drug possession and supply.

In New Zealand, another two UK citizens were arrested by local authorities.