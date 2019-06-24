Coach commits to extra season to build Brahmans

KEEN FOR THE GREEN: The Whitsunday Brahmans have re-singed coach Tye Ingebrigtsen for the 2020 season in efforts to continue their season leading performance.

COMPETITION leaders Whitsunday Brahmans have already hatched plans to continue their strong season start into the future.

Coach Tye Ingebrigtsen re-signed with the Proserpine club last week, extending his leadership role to the end of the 2020 season.

The coach who dreams of an Intrust Super Cup role said the Mackay A-Grade competition had continued to challenge him and help him grow.

"The long term goal is the Queensland Cup, but I'm only 28 and have plenty of time to achieve those things,” he said.

"I do feel it's important I get another year of experience under my belt here. I feel like I'm testing myself each week, so the challenges I face will only make me a better coach in the long run.”

Eight rounds into the Rugby League Mackay A-Grade competition the Brahmans hold top position two points ahead of Souths.

Ingebrigtsen said he was proud of the platform his team had built.

He intends to strengthen their hold on the competition next year.

"It's hard to get everything you want to accomplish done in 12 months,” he said.

"We're doing the small things right, but over the next 18 months I think we can produce some really good things.”

Ingebrigtsen has seen his fair share of footy competitions, but he ranks Mackay as one of the most elite A-Grade premierships outside of Brisbane.

Tomorrow his Whitsunday side will meet their Brothers in a rematch of their tight Round 1 encounter.

On that day, the Brahmans managed to scrape in a 14-10 win over the East Mackay team.

With the Cutters on a bye this weekend Ingebrigtsen expected Brothers to be reinforced by returning feeder players.

"A lot of sides will be stronger with the ISC and U20 sides having a bye,” he said.

"That doesn't help us. We don't have the luxury of Cutters feeding into us.

"But that's the beauty of this competition. Every week you have different challenges ahead of you.

"Brothers will probably be a little stronger than they usually are with an extra one or two players, but that's the challenge I love to see as a coach and the challenges we love as a team.”

Brothers have had mixed results this season, losing by more than 40 points to Souths but also beating former competition leaders Magpies 36-24.

Ingebrigtsen said if any side could cause an upset to the ladder rankings it would be Brothers.

"If we show up with the wrong mindset they'll pull our pants down,” he said.

"They're a young side and that's how they beat other teams. They out enthuse them.

"We need to beat them at their own game.”

With a relatively young side of his own, Ingebrigtsen said it would be a battle of endurance for the whole 80 minutes.

He put forward Taine Browne as a young prospect for his side. Browne started the year with the U20 Cutters and joined the Brahamans four weeks ago.

"He'll be playing against a few of his Cutter teammates because of the bye. It will be interesting to see how he shapes up against them,” Ingebrigtsen said.