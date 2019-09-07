COACH'S CALL: Brahman players set to make an impact

Whitsunday Brahmans' James Salter will be a key player for the team.

Whitsunday Brahmans' James Salter will be a key player for the team. Contributed

IT'S the most important game of the season, and to secure a win they're going to need their best to bring their A games.

The Whitsunday Brahmans take on Wests Tigers this Sunday in the 2019 Mackay District Rugby League A-grade premiership.

Brahmans have identified key players to watch this weekend, who will prove crucial come crunch time.

Coach Tye Ingebrigtsen said he would be counting on these players, who he knows can perform and help get his side over the premiership-winning line.

Whitsunday Brahmans' Ash Little will be digging deep to help his team win the premiership. Contributed

ASH LITTLE

LITTLE joined the Brahmans this season after playing in the Intrust Super Cup with Easts Tigers and has cemented himself as a valuable forward for the Whitsunday side.

"He's a hardworking forward with lots of experience who can play the full 80 minutes," Ingebrigtsen said.

"He's got a big motor, so we'll be looking to him to lead us around in the middle."

DARCY WRIGHT

THE tireless second-rower has a lot to play for this weekend as team captain and local Proserpine boy as well.

"For him to hold up the trophy for his local club would be a massive achievement for him," Ingebrigtsen said.

"It will be something to look back on when he finishes his career."

Brahmans 2019 captain Darcy Wright in action. Jeni Fraser

JAMES SALTER

ANOTHER first-year Brahman, Salter moved to the club from Brisbane's Easts Tigers.

After suffering a knee injury in round 1, his return to the team late in the season has added dangerous edge to the Brahmans attack.

"He's going to be a massive part to our success this weekend, steering the boys around in five-eighth," Ingebrigtsen said.

"He's got a good kicking brain and a smart footy brain, so we'll need him to have a good game."

RAINER POWER

THIS Whitsunday local from Bowen has spent time in the North Queensland Cowboys system and has had a big impact on the Brahmans side this year, both in the centre and as a fullback.

"He's such an exciting player with great footwork - he's fast, he's elusive," Ingebrigtsen said.

"Rainer's a player who can make something out of nothing."

Whitsunday Brahmans skipper Rainer Power will be out to win this weekend. Contributed

CLINT BROOMHAM

INGEBRIGTSEN has named him the most dangerous player on the field in the competition.

A dynamic player out of dummy half who's been known to catch lazy forwards off guard, the Brahmans will be counting on Broomham having a good performance.

"He's probably got the best running game I've seen in the country as a dummy half," Ingebrigtsen said.

"Wests will be looking to control him as best they can, but we'll be looking to see what damage he can do."

BYRON TAYLOR

ANOTHER elusive player, the Whitsunday local has been praised for his football skills before, winning the MDRL A-grade best and fairest player title in 2018.

"Every time he touches the footy he's dangerous, so we'll be trying to get the footy to him when we can," Ingebrigtsen said.

Kick-off is 3pm this Sunday at BB Print Stadium.