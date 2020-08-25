Coal missing in $10.5 billion power future plan

The development register identified $10.5 billion worth of projects, including three in Mackay, six in the Whitsundays and 11 in the Isaac region.

COAL country is turning green, as development experts lay out the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday’s power future.

A Greater Whitsunday Alliance report identified 20 utilities projects to ensure the region is able to meet its water, waste and energy needs into the future.

Each of the 20 water, waste and energy projects were valued at more than $1 million and expected to break ground over the next three years.

Of all the energy projects, none were reliant on coal.

The biggest utilities project was the Urannah Dam and Renewable Energy Hub, which was estimated to cost $8.173 billion. The next biggest project was the Clarke Creek wind and solar farm in the Isaac Region.

The $1.65 billion energy project could generate 1515 mega watts of power according to an Australian Conservation Foundation report.

Electricity generation projects had the biggest price tags, however some major network upgrades and road drainage projects will be rolling out over the next few years.

Urannah Creek, site of the proposed Urannah Dam, west of Mackay.

GW3 Development register:

Click here to read the full report.

Mackay

Holts and Glenella Richmond Roads Renewable Energy Facility: $10 million, to be complete by January 2023

Mirani Solar Farm: $110 million, to be complete by March 2024

Solis Industria: $100 million, to be complete by November 2023

Whitsunday

Bowen Solar Farm: $50 million, unknown completion schedule

Ergon Whitsunday Depot: $5 million, to be complete by February 2021

Kelsey Creek Solar Farm: $50 million, to be complete by April 2021

Urannah Dam: $673 million, to be complete by November 2024

Urannah Renewable Energy Hub: $5 billion, to be complete by February 2027

Urannah Water Scheme: $2.5 billion, to be complete by July 2027

Cartoonist Harry Bruce drew Dawson MP George Christensen’s reaction to the region’s clean power future.

Isaac

Clarke Creek Solar Farm: $100 million, to be complete by November 2021

Clarke Creek Wind Farm – Wind Turbines: $1.5 billion, to be complete by September 2021

Clarke Creek Wind Farm : $50 million, unknown completion schedule

Dyno Nobel Green Ammonia Facility Solar Farm and Hydrogen Electoliser: $100 million, to be complete by January 2025

Ergon Energy Substation: $1 million, unknown completion schedule

Lotus Creek Wind Farm: $100 million, to be complete by February 2023

Moranbah To Goonyella Riverside 132kv Transmission Line: $27 million, to be complete by December 2020

NDRRA Drainage Restoration: $2 million, to be complete by January 2020

Nebo Water Treatment Plant and Reservoirs: $4.864 million, to be complete by April 2021

Northern Bowen Basin Augmentation: $90 million, to be complete by June 2021

Pasha Road Drainage Structures: $1.345 million, to be complete by January 2020