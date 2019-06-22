Coast couple wed in cancer ward during final hours

A GOLD Coast couple has tied the knot in the cancer unit of Gold Coast University Hospital, just hours before one of them passed away.

In a Facebook post Gold Coast Health shared the story of Leanne and Grant, who had been together 14 years and were eagerly preparing for their wedding.

That came to a halt when Leanne was diagnosed with bladder cancer in December 2018.

Clinical Nurse Consultant Loretta Barnett expressed her admiration for the couple.

The pair’s unwavering love for one another has drawn admiration. Photo: Facebook

"Grant was by her side throughout all of the tests, appointments, inpatient stays and treatment," she said.

"Their unwavering love for each other was something beautiful to witness."

However when she arrived in the Emergency Department in the early hours of the morning last week, it became clear she was coming to the end of her cancer journey.

In six hours the unit's nursing and allied health staff, as well as the couple's family, arranged a wedding - complete with celebrant, cake, decorations and flowers.

"I rang Lana from across the road at Hello Hair Collective to borrow a curling wand and instead she kindly came over to the hospital to do Leanne's hair," Ms Barnett said.

"It was really special."

Hospital staff pulled the wedding together in six hours. Photo: Facebook

A collection of family and friends, including Leanne's teenage children, attended the ceremony.

She passed away peacefully around 24 hours later, with her new husband and family by her side.

Despite the story's heartbreaking ending, Ms Barnett said the most important thing was the pair were able to realise their dream of being married.

"It was honestly one of the best days of my career, such a rewarding moment to be part of."