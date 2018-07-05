Coast girl fights for life in overseas hospital

'Biddy' has been in an induced coma for six days in a Milan intensive care unit.

A SUNSHINE Coast girl is fighting for life in an Italian hospital just two days into what was supposed to be a holiday of a lifetime with her best friend.

Bianca 'Biddy' Zonneveld is in a critical condition in an intensive care unit in Milan with a condition described by friends as "complex and unfortunate".

The Coolum local became ill early in her European trip, leaving her exhausted, dehydrated and unable to eat.

This mixed with her medication for type 1 diabetes caused her to suffer metabollic acidosis, a life-threatening condition in which too much acid accumulates in the body.

Her blood became too toxic for her kidneys, so she has been put on dialysis. She is also suffering from respiratory failure and pneumonia.

A specialist team of doctors is working around the clock to monitor Bianca's health. She has been in an induced coma for six days.

Bianca's family has flown to Milan to support her, and her mother Monique will stay until her health improves enough to fly home. This could take months.

Bianca's friend Karlea Louise, who is with her Milan, has set up a GoFundMe page to help Bianca's family.

"Accommodation and other expenses are costly here, especially near the hospital and in the city," Karlea said.

"We are also concerned about the fact that Bianca won't be able to work for quite a long time after she returns home.

"Bianca and her mother, Mon, are not ones to ask for help. But it's time."

Karlea is calling on the community to lend a helping hand.

The GoFundMe has raised $10,700 in just two days.

The money will cover flights for the family, travel costs, medical bills and accommodation while Mon is in Italy, and anything that supports Bianca's recovery.

People wishing to donate can do so at www.gofundme.com/biddys-recovery.