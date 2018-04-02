Coast girl to be face of new state-wide tourism campaign

This afternoon at Alexandra Headland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the launch of Beautiful One Day, Perfect The Next campaign aimed to boost tourism across the state through a series of television advertisements. Pictured with Tourism Industry Development minister Kate Jones.

This afternoon at Alexandra Headland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the launch of Beautiful One Day, Perfect The Next campaign aimed to boost tourism across the state through a series of television advertisements. Pictured with Tourism Industry Development minister Kate Jones. Sarah Barnham

A SUNSHINE Coast girl will be the face of a revitalised Queensland tourism campaign launched in time for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

This afternoon at Alexandra Headland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the launch of Beautiful One Day, Perfect The Next campaign aimed to boost tourism across the state through a series of television advertisements.

The campaign will air on television tonight and will roll out across the rest of Australia on Wednesday during coverage of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the new campaign would feature Queensland musicians Busby Marou, Sunshine Coast girl Georga Bartholomew and Redcliffe boy Wayne Douglas.

Ms Palaszczuck said the new campaign perfectly captured the modern Queensland lifestyle "told through stunning photography and the experiences of real Queenslanders".

"When you're on a good thing - stick to it," she said.

"When you ask people what Queensland is all about they invariably say 'Beautiful One Day, Perfect the Next."

"The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games is the perfect platform to launch the campaign to a global audience in the hundreds of millions and Tourism and Events Queensland will ensure the campaign continues to resonate long into the future.

"We want Queensland to continue the tourism growth we have seen in recent years and become Australia's destination of choice and this campaign will provide people with the inspiration to come and visit."

Minister Jones said the timing of the campaign was about leveraging the Commonwealth Games..

"The Commonwealth Games will shine a spotlight on our state with 600,000 visitors and 1.5 billion people watching from home. So it's important that we have a marketing strategy that will resonate with people," she said.

"Queensland's tourism industry is worth $25b and we're committed to its continued growth, which this campaign will help deliver.

"Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou are not only two of Australia's most popular musicians, they are authentic Queenslanders.

"What this new campaign will do is highlight everything Queensland has to offer - pristine beaches, world heritage listed rainforest, the Great Barrier Reef, the vast Outback, our world-class calendar of events, our unbeatable experiences and our world-famous way of life.

"Having that story told by locals who symbolise everything that Queensland is about really will encourage travellers to find their perfect 'next'."

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Leanne Coddington said the new campaign was designed to connect with all audiences, whether they be families, older couples or singles, driving visitation to the state.

"All over the world, major companies are returning to previous, successful campaigns and slogans - returning to their emotionally-owned equity," she said.

"What you will see with this campaign is the much-loved slogan combined with our most recent 'local invitation' approach evolving into something new and exciting that will market and promote Queensland to the world," she said.

Jeremy Marou said it was a privilege to be involved in the new campaign.

"What an amazing experience this was," he said.

"Tom and I are both terrible actors but lucky for us very little acting was required. Living, breathing and singing about Queensland made the filming process a lot of fun and felt nothing but natural."