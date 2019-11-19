Massage parlour near shops declared an ‘illegal brothel’

Gold Coast police have declared a massage parlour near two popular shopping centres to be an illegal brothel after a series of high-profile raids.

Ashmore's Body Back and Feet Massage on Dominions Road has been named a "Prohibited Brothel" after police secured a temporary declaration under the Prostitution Act 1999.

A notice was placed outside the business yesterday after the application was successfully made through the Southport Magistrates Court.

It comes six months after police launched Operation Romeo Bailie to target several massage parlours on the Gold Coast who were allegedly providing illegal sexual services.

On September 6, Queensland police, with assistance from Australian Federal Police officers and Australian Border Force, executed search warrants at several businesses.

Criminal proceedings for prostitution offences were subsequently commenced against five employees of three Gold Coast massage businesses.