Coast motorbike shop destroyed by fire

by ANDREW POTTS
21st Mar 2021 7:47 PM
EIGHT fire crews are battling to control a furious blaze which has engulfed a popular Gold Coast motorcycle shop this evening.

Emergency services were called to the Ultimate Motorbikes KTM, Indian & Polaris Gold Coast at Nerang's Lawrence Drive at 5.52pm.

 

Fire destroys KTM Motorcycles at Nerang on the Gold Coast. Picture: Lee Clarke
Fire destroys KTM Motorcycles at Nerang on the Gold Coast. Picture: Lee Clarke

 


Fire crews have arrived on-scene to find the building fully engulfed by the fire.

Police are on-scene but are waiting until the blaze is contained before determining if CIB detectives will be called in or if it will be declared a crime scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Coast motorbike shop destroyed by fire

