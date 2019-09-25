Mum’s crazy year-long crime spree

AN aspiring beauty therapist stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Gold Coast retail shops to support a drug habit after her income dropped, a court was told.

Kirsty Louise Hogg stole $923 worth of items from Target, $879 from Woolworths and $913.95 from the Shaver Shop amid a crime spree which lasted almost a year.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court today to 31 charges, majority being stealing offences.

The full list of items the Mermaid Beach resident stole was not read out in court and instead a statement of facts was tendered to Magistrate Ron Kilner to save time.

Hogg offended between July 29 last year to March 24, the court was told.

She targeted a range of retailers including an adult store in Nerang.

Defence lawyer Skye O'Dwyer, of Allen and Searing Criminal Lawyers, said Hogg began to steal when she went on Centrelink after becoming a mother.

"Having had a lifetime up to that point of full time work, that may go some way towards explaining, though certainly not excusing, the property type offences," Ms O'Dwyer said.

Hogg previously worked in business administration and was now aspiring to become a beauty therapist, the court was told.

The court was told Hogg had been an ice user but no longer took illicit substances.

Mr Kilner said Hogg had pleaded guilty to a "significant" number of charges.

Hogg was sentenced to six-months jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to complete 18 months of probation, fined $150 and ordered to repay $1009.95.