Menu
Login
A Sunshine Coast schoolboy has been flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being struck by a javelin.
A Sunshine Coast schoolboy has been flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being struck by a javelin. Contirbuted
News

Coast schoolboy airlifted after traumatic javelin incident

Sarah Barnham
by
20th Jun 2018 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:22 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast schoolboy has been flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being struck by a javelin.

It's believed the boy was carrying the javelin off the oval when the sharp end became caught in the ground causing the blunt end to flick into the boy's eye.　

Paramedics treated him on school grounds before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed on the oval and flew the boy and his mother to the hospital.

An RACQ spokeswoman described the injury as "traumatic".

The boy was transported with a serious eye injury in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident occurred at a location at Sunshine Beach on Ben Lexcen Drive.

The boy's age was not confirmed.

airlift ambulance emergency paramedics racq life flight sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Is marine Airbnb-style leasing possible in the Whitsundays?

    Is marine Airbnb-style leasing possible in the Whitsundays?

    News The possibility that legislation will be relaxed later this month to allow berths on marine vessels to be rented out - Airbnb style - is gaining ground.

    • 20th Jun 2018 4:57 PM
    Off-beach racers duel on tricky waters of Pioneer Bay

    Off-beach racers duel on tricky waters of Pioneer Bay

    News Off-beach racers duel on tricky water.

    • 20th Jun 2018 4:40 PM
    Raiders storm foreward to make mess of Muddies

    Raiders storm foreward to make mess of Muddies

    News Raiders storm foreward to make mess of Muddies.

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    News "We are mates looking after mates and we welcome everyone."

    Local Partners