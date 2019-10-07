Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police markings at the spot where the boy is alleged to have struck the concrete.
Police markings at the spot where the boy is alleged to have struck the concrete.
Crime

Coast teen dead after falling off ute

by ANDREW POTTS
7th Oct 2019 7:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast teenager has died this morning after he allegedly fell off the back of a ute.

The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries at Gold Coast University Hospital overnight, nearly 24 hours after he was found critically injured in Bundall's Larne Ave at 1am Sunday morning.

The location on Larne Ave where the incident allegedly occurred.
The location on Larne Ave where the incident allegedly occurred.

Police have charged a 16-year-old Bundall boy who is alleged to have been driving the ute when the 15-year-old fell from its back tray and hit his head on the road.

The Bundall boy was initially charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and unlicensed driving.

These charges are now expected to be upgraded at the boy's court appearance.

Investigations continue.

More Stories

charges editors picks fall fatality gold coast university hospital ute

Top Stories

    How son's autism diagnosis brought a family together

    premium_icon How son's autism diagnosis brought a family together

    Parenting This mum’s market stall is about much more than meets the eye.

    Wedding suppliers rally after shock business closure

    premium_icon Wedding suppliers rally after shock business closure

    Business Sudden closure for award-winning Whitsunday wedding business

    Specialist police forced to ‘babysit’ climate protesters

    premium_icon Specialist police forced to ‘babysit’ climate protesters

    Crime Specialist police forced to ‘babysit’ climate protesters

    New police initiative targets concerning trend

    premium_icon New police initiative targets concerning trend

    Crime Mackay police are taking a proactive approach as part of a statewide push to tackle...