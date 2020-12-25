Menu
A teenage girl has been missing since Christmas Eve and police are asking the public to help find her.
News

Teenager missing for Christmas

by Kyle Wisniewski
25th Dec 2020 9:35 AM

Police are seeking public help to find a teenage girl who is reported missing on the Gold Coast.

The 15-year-old was last seen around 1pm on Christmas Eve at an address in Glendale Place in Helensvale.

 

Helensvale Missing girl.
Helensvale Missing girl.
The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm tall with a slim build and shoulder length light brown hair.

The Helensvale teenager was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, denim shorts and thongs.

 

 

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

 

 

Originally published as Coast teenager missing for Christmas

missing child police

