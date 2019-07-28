Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Silver medalist Australia's Kaylee McKeown poses with her medal following the women's 200m backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Silver medalist Australia's Kaylee McKeown poses with her medal following the women's 200m backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Mark Schiefelbein
Swimming

Coast teenager snares world championship medal

Tom Threadingham
by
28th Jul 2019 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: Sunshine Coast teenager Kaylee McKeown captured her first individual world championships medal during a stellar display in South Korea.

The 18-year-old backstroke specialist steamed home to claim silver in the Women's 200m Backstroke on night seven of the Australian Dolphins international campaign.

She posted a personal best time of 2:06.26 to secure second spot and a podium finish, bettering her performance from 2017 in Budapest which saw her break the junior world record and place fourth overall.

Fellow Dolphin Minna Atherton, who won silver in the 100m backstroke on night three, recorded 2:08.26 to finish sixth overall with USA Athlete Regan Smith taking gold.

McKeown's sister, and Rio Olympian, Taylor congratulated her sibling on the feat.

"I can't stop crying, I'm so proud," Taylor said via social media.

"Just love her so much, (a) PB time too."

McKeown swims for Sippy Downs-based USC Spartans.

More Stories

australian dolphins fina world championships kaylee mckeown swimming usc spartans world championships
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Become a guardian of iconic coral reef

    Become a guardian of iconic coral reef

    News Two workshops will educate those young and old during the Great Barrier Reef Festival.

    Equestrian competitors converge on Proserpine

    premium_icon Equestrian competitors converge on Proserpine

    Sport Sixty competitors take part in equestrian show.

    Festival fundraiser to bring the laughs

    Festival fundraiser to bring the laughs

    News All set for Comedy Gala by the Sea.

    VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    premium_icon VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    Parenting Local babies flash their most heart-melting grin for the win