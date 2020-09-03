Menu
HOTA Gold Coast: Construction on track for 2021 opening date
Coast tower ‘makes Sydney Opera House look boring’

by Andrew Potts
3rd Sep 2020 7:14 AM
THE Gold Coast's new $60.5m art gallery is on track to open early next year as construction of the colourful tower enters its next phase.

The internal fit out of the Home of the Arts (HOTA) Gallery has begun following the completion of the six-storey Bundall tower's striking new glass facade.

The new HOTA gallery building stands out from its surroundings at Bundall, and the new rooftop bar is an added twist to the colourful landmark. Picture: Glenn Hampson
One of the last major remaining items being completed is the food and beverage areas in the upper levels which will have 270-degree views of the city's skyline.

The design for the fit-out of the upper floors was recently completed and construction is underway.

Work on the gallery continued despite COVID-19. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
Mayor Tom Tate praised the work already completed on the project.

"This piece of architecture is a piece of art in itself. It really is quintessential Gold Coast," he said.

"We stand proud, we stand loud, we stand unapologetically. It is bright and welcoming.

"It makes the Sydney Opera House look boring."

Construction of the gallery has continued during COVID.

The rooftop section was put in place this week. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
The roofing, lifts and loading docks have all been completed while the foyer and stair finishes are underway, along with the installation of hoists and dock levellers.

Fittings, fixtures and equipment are being purchased.

The project was originally expected to be partially funded from the $48 million sale of Bruce Bishop car park, but council has instead used money from its cultural precinct funding reserve.

An artist impression of the view from the roof.
Originally published as Coast tower 'makes Sydney Opera House look boring'

