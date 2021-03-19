Menu
Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp
Crime

Cocaine ring accused admits to drug driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 19th Mar 2021 6:01 AM
A man accused being part of a cross border cocaine drug syndicate has pleaded guilty in court to drug driving.

Jed Thomas Conroy is among seven people arrested in police raids on November 21 last year for their alleged involvement in a drugs ring accused of selling cocaine and MDMA on the Tweed and southern Gold Coast.

He faces a number of drug supply charges.

In Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday Conroy pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug driving charge.

Court documents reveal on September 6, 2020 at 12.45am police stopped Conroy driving on Tweed Coast Road, Casuarina for random test.

Jed Thomas Conroy leaves Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp
He produced a licence and returned a negative breath test.

Police conducted an oral fluid test which returned a positive detection for cocaine.

He was arrested and made to do a second test for analysis which also returned a positive result for cocaine.

His defence told the court Conroy's loss of licence would likely impact his work as a carpenter.

Conroy was sentenced to a community release order for 12 months. He was spared a conviction.

His remaining charges will next be before the court on May 12 where he is expected to be sentenced.

