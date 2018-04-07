Menu
Login
Sport

Cochrane powers to bronze medal in Aussie clean sweep

Nine University of the Sunshine Coast swimmers have been selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games. Blake Cochrane.
Nine University of the Sunshine Coast swimmers have been selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games. Blake Cochrane. Patrick Woods
Matthew McInerney
by

SWIMMING: The Cochrane Squadron was in full voice as Australia swept the men's SB8 100m breaststroke final.

Blake Cochrane, the 27-year-old Charleville-born Paralympian, claimed bronze in 1min 18.75 as Tim Disken (1mins 12.42sec) and Tim Hodge (1:15.80) completed the green and gold trifecta.

Cochrane, a three-time Paralympic medal-winner who trains at the University of Sunshine Coast, including a gold at London in 2012, swam out of his regular classification (SB7) but it didn't stop him from earning a place on the dias.

It was outside of his personal best, but Cochrane said he was happy to claim his third Commonwealth Games medal.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WMA's Anton Zafir targets another title this Saturday

WMA's Anton Zafir targets another title this Saturday

Zafir, a school teacher who hails from the Whitsundays in Queensland, is focused on adding another title to his name.

School holiday football clinic kicks off

Soccer kids of the Airlie Sports Academy Easter coaching workshops take time out for a photo at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday.

School holiday football clinic kicks off.

National Parks provide island updates

Public moorings in the Whitsundays remain closed in the wake of TC Iris.

National Parks provide island updates.

Wait for Whitsunday shade sails finally over

Airlie Sail and Shade Solutions have been hard at work manufacturing sails for the Whitsunday Regional Council.

Wait for Whitsunday shade sails finally over.

Local Partners