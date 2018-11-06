Cochrane the conqueror

LIKE THE LOOK OF THAT ONE: Michael Cragg admires this approach shot at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Jim Cochrane is November's Reef Gateway C grade and overall monthly medal winner, coming in with a fine 63 nett last Saturday. Runner up in C grade was Clay Coles with 65 nett.

Lew Tuck took out the A grade, 64, from Scott Grigg on 68, and the B grade winner was Craig Langevad with 68, edging out Greg Walker on 69.

The other place getters were Jim Dowell, 67, Levi Holmes and Matt Muller, 68, Ben Smith, Bruce Fielder and Wilf Herweg 69, Dean Kercher, Theunis Venter and Chris Weigand, 70, and Mick Kavanagh, Mat Bower, Merv Hinton and Ross Richards on 71.

The pin shots went to Scott Grigg on two, Jim Cochrane, nine, Mick Kavanagh 13 and Lance Lloyd on 16.

Fifty-eight men played in the competition.

The ladies medal was won by new golfer Wendy Gough with 69, on a count back from Jill Farinelli.

The other place getters were Di Dobbins and Trish McNeill, 71, Tessa Aitken, Tiina Randmae and Wendy Bradley, 73, and Sue Smith 75.

Elspeth Scotford took neatest the pin on hole nine, and Trish McNeill had least putts. The men's Thursday Club stableford was won by Steve Mitchell with yet another one of those impossible scores of 49 points.

Brendon Meharry took second place with 42 points and Wayne Fitzgerald third with 41.

Others in the run down were Lew Tuck, Chris Brett and Geoff Fitzsimmons, 40, Jake Nurse 39, Tim McBride and Russell Reardon 38, while John Dodds and Bruce Fielder brought up the rear with 37.

The nine-hole comp was won by Steve Mitchell on 26, from Wayne Fitzgerald 22 and Lew Tuck 21.

The pin shots went to Peter Lewis on two, Bruce Fielder, nine, Nathan Holmes 13 and Paul Joice on 16.

The ladies played a stableford on October 31, with Pauline Redpath taking the prize from Penny Wardroper on account back, both with 41 points. Third went to Tiina Randmae on 39 from Viv Demartini, 37 and Wendy Gough 35.

The pin shots went to Ann Gardel on one, Penny Wardroper, nine and Pauline Redpath on 16.

Saturday's event is a 4BBB stableford for the ugly Ducklings Day, a noon shotgun start. Be there by 11.30am.