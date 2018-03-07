Cockrem wins Youth of the Year

LAST Sunday, 60 people attended Cannonvale Volunteer Marine Rescue for the Zone final of the Youth of the Year Awards hosted by the Whitsunday Lions Club.

Jamie Cockrem of Bowen State High School was awarded Overall Youth of the Year for 2018 and will go onto the District final in Townsville on March 24.

Club finalists from around the zone competed in two sets of impromptu questions where they had to answer "What is your opinion of the rate of pay for professional athletes?” and "What is the greatest gift you can give others and why?” in two minutes.

Contestants also completed a five minute speech and judges Sian Walker, Lee Anne Dougherty and Robyn Ferguson announced the winners based on these activities.

Other contestants included Aaliyah Calder of Home Hill State High School who won the Public Speaking Award for her 'Taking yourself lightly' speech and Proserpine State High School's Jade Davis whose speech provided "a whole new meaning to time management”.

Zone chair for Youth of the Year Gloria Demartini said all contestants were of a very high standard.

"We wish Jamie the best of luck in the next level.”