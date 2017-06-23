Cocktails in paradise

SERENTIY: There's no better place for an afternoon drink than Sorrento Restaurant and Bar.

IT'S one of the true gems of the Whitsunday food scene.

Sorrento Restaurant and Bar is situated on an idyllic spot prominently featured on the Airlie Beach coast at Abell Point Marina and offering some of the most spectacular sunset views in the region.

Come the afternoon, the venue is filled with those wishing to have a drink or a bite to eat with the backdrop of truly breathtaking views.

If you want top quality Italian and Australian food at a great price, alongside top notch service, then Sorrento is your spot.

Owner Petrit Istogu said their afternoons had become prime time.

"We get quite a few people wanting to have a few drinks waiting for the sunset,” he said.

"A lot of people come here for it and you can easily see why.”

From 3-4pm Sorrento has a two for one pizza deal and $15 pastas and while their kitchen is closed from 4-5pm, they offer a happy hour.

Their cocktail menu features all the classics as well as their special own creations including their signature tropically influenced Sorrento Sunset. Their mango margarita and lycee lover creations have also proven popular.

Then from 5pm their whole menu opens up and guests can order a wide range of delicious dishes to enjoy with their drinks, including shared platters like their amazing seafood platter or antipasto dish.

But of course, you can't go past their pasta or pizza which are both consistently rated as some of the best in the Whitsundays.

And while Sorrento has only been able to open their bottom floor since re-opening post TC Debbie, they are weeks away from opening their refurbished top floor, complete with a massive extended deck.

Sorrento can take bookings but walk ins are also welcome.