A woman threw coffee at a court room volunteer over a minor problem.
News

Coffee thrown in courtroom drama

by Lea Emery
20th Jun 2019 1:58 PM
There were dramatic scenes at Southport Courthouse this morning, with voices raised and a cup of coffee thrown over a woman. And it all happened because of a very minor problem.

The woman was asked to leave court room one because she was talking too loudly while another matter was taking place.

The court room volunteer went outside the court room to help calm her down.

Moments later a loud banging was heard.

Witnesses said the woman threw a cup of coffee on the volunteer.

The volunteer is a retired woman who gives her time every day to help out in the arrest court.

It is understood the volunteer was not seriously injured but left shaken.

The volunteer is a fixture in court room one where she checks in defendants, answers questions and helps the prosecutor ensure the court keeps moving quickly.

After the alleged assault, the homeless woman fled.

She did not have any matters listed in any Southport court today.

court crime drama volunteers

