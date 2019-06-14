Menu
ELTON INSPIRED: The Big Banana's tribute to Rocketman.
ELTON INSPIRED: The Big Banana's tribute to Rocketman. TREVOR VEALE
Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

Matt Deans
by
14th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

COFFS Harbour Can You Feel The Love (today)?

In the wake of today's news that Sir Elton John will perform in Coffs Harbour there is sure a huge hype around town.

The Big Banana is wearing it's best Elton tribute get-up for a few days and a happy entourage of Elton fans were there to share the moment this morning.

"I still can't believe it. I was almost speechless when I heard," said Mayor Denise Knight.

"Elton John - here - in Coffs Harbour. What a stunning night it's going to be.

 

"Whether you're a lifelong fan or someone who just enjoys singing along to his hits in the car, you have to be amazed and delighted at this incredible chance to see and hear Sir Elton live here in our own back yard.

 

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Wednesday, February 26 has been made possible through a partnership between Coffs Harbour City Council and Elton's promoter Chugg Entertainment.

 

"We look forward to working with the business community, hospitality and entertainment sectors to fully embrace this event on behalf of our city," Daniel Heather, the council's Section Leader for Stadium and Major Events said.

 

big banana coffs coast elton john rocketman
Coffs Coast Advocate

