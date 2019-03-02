‘Stop filming’: Awkward UFC ambush

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 23: UFC President Dana White attends a news conference for the bout between boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather and McGregor will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Ima

Colby Covington wanted answers.

Weeks after calling UFC president Dana White a liar and a 'piece of sh-t' for being stripped of the interim welterweight title and then bumped from a fight for the belt on the UFC 235 fight card, Covington flew to Las Vegas to get to the bottom of things.

He found White at the blackjack table.

"We in Vegas," he shared in a live Instagram video. "Dana, Dana, what's up bro? I just want an explanation why I'm not fighting for the belt this weekend."

"Stop filming," White told him.

At 14-1, Covington has long waited for a fight against current welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley, though it hasn't materialised despite UFC's continual promises.

Colby Covington really wants a fight.

"They made promises to me that I was going to fight Tyron Woodley in November, in Madison Square Garden," Covington told ESPN in January. They made promises to me that I was going to fight him in January, in California. Then all of a sudden I'm getting passed up for a guy behind me. It's not even a guy fans want to see. If anything, Dana and UFC are s-tting on the fans."

Woodley will instead fight Kamaru Usman this weekend, though it seems Covington is the one upping the ante.