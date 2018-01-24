Cold bevs at coolest place in town

THIS Australia Day Weekend Paddy Shenanigans has two days of entertainment lined up.

Kicking off Australia Day the right way, doors to the Airlie Beach venue open at 5pm with not only free entry but free face paintings and give aways.

Don't forget your IDs as scanners will be in place across the weekends in the Whitsundays Safe Night Precinct.

Local favourites, The Fox, will get the crowd pumping using Karrie-Ann Fox Moore's vocal stylings, guitar finesse from Mathew Grice, Matt Conners bass player and delicious beats from Pete Venarie.

Mathew Grice said the headliners were looking forward to great night and great atmosphere.

"It's always so much fun to play at Paddy's,” he said.

"You can absolutely expect some modern day aussie hits for us.

"Definitely looking forward to having a few cold ones as well.”

Live music can be heard from 8pm with Mikey Duff taking the front stage before The Fox hits up the back.

Saturday, Paddy's will be open midday for the full Triple J Hottest 100 countdown party while once again live music starts at 8pm.

This time another local muso Chris Booroff steals the front stage leading into The Fox's second night on the backstage.

Entertainment manager Trev Green said in true Australia Day style Paddy's would be providing all the great 'Australiana music'.

"It's going to be a great couple of days with a great music line up,” he said.

"Cold beer, cool air and the coolest music.”

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Australia Day Weekend

WHO: The Fox, Mikey Duff, Chris Booroff

WHEN: January 26 - January 28, Doors open 5pm

WHERE: Paddys Shenanigans

COST: Free entry before 10.30pm