Cold brew venture heating up with plans to go global

COLD COFFEE: Business partners Polly Muller and Jack Adams at their Airlie Beach HQ with their latest brew.

A FUNKY Airlie Beach passion project is educating Australia on the benefits of cold brew coffee and is set to take on the world one bottle at a time.

Selling out within an hour, the first 16-bottle batch of Mr Bean Cold Brew Coffee created by business partners and good friends Polly Muller and Jack Adams was a hit at the Airlie Beach markets, some two years ago.

The good friends bonded over a shared birthday when they met at Cannonvale McDonalds; Polly then aged 16 was working at the store when 18-year-old Jack was on holiday from Newcastle.

"At first we kept in contact through wishing each other happy birthday which then turned into sending presents and became good friends from that,” Polly said.

Since their initial meeting the pair have lived between Airlie Beach and Newcastle, with Jack making the move to Airlie Beach just over two years ago.

PERFECT PAIR: Business partners Jack Adams and Polly Muller with their stall at the Airlie Beach Markets.

After discovering cold brew coffee in Newcastle, the pair saw a business opportunity when they couldn't purchase the drink in town or online due to Airlie's rural classification.

Today they produce and distribute 1000 bottles of the liquid gold every week from their stylish commercial cold brew factory in Cannonvale, which the business expanded into a year ago.

The response the community had towards the product was incredible; both Jack and Polly agreed the growth of the business has been an organic one.

Every week they man their stall at the Airlie Beach markets which Polly calls a "coffee cocktail bar” - the popularity of the project has meant their product is now distributed nation-wide to over 80 suppliers.

Mr Bean's Cannonvale headquarters has a chic, organic Melbourne coffee shop vibe with a laid back twist that is still a work in progress, but is already a tribute to its co-founders' individual style.

IN PROGRESS: Co-owner Jack at the Cannonvale warehouse during construction.

Jack's hospitality background accompanied with Polly's barista and graphic design experience was the perfect combination to launch their trendy venture.

There are a few signature recipes that use the brew which are a product of Jack's creative flair, with recipes for smoothies and food posted to the business' social media on a daily business for their growing following.

"If someone told me I'd be drinking an iced long black I'd have laughed,” Polly said, adding she now enjoys 50ml of the coffee over ice with water.

Jack likes his coffee strong and smooth, admitting he drinks "probably too much”, making mention that he makes a mean espresso martini too.

Their coffee beans are sourced from Melbourne, which are then marinated in cold water for 20 hours to create the signature smooth and less acidic brew.

The two entrepreneurs are in the midsts of sourcing the perfect bean to caffeinate the Whitsunday community with a specially designed coffee cart in the works.

SUBLIME SPRITZ: Mr Bean Cold Brew signature creation; Mr Minty.

"I'm excited to make some coffees again I miss it,” Polly said when mentioning the new venture.

There are stockists nationally of Mr Bean Cold Brew with cafes, gyms and shops right here in the Whitsundays serving it up on a daily basis, as well as the local markets each Saturday.

Global expansion is next on the business partners radar, with interest from New Zealand, Europe and Japan.

The chic commercial kitchen where Mr Bean Cold Brew Coffee is concocted.

