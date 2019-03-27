COLD CASE: Police establish crime scene in Brogden case

Jay Anthony Brogden was last seen on April 21, 2007 at Cannonvale.

Jay Anthony Brogden was last seen on April 21, 2007 at Cannonvale. Contributed

DETECTIVES have searched an Airlie Beach property as part of the investigation into the murder of Jay Brogden.

Jay Anthony Brogden, was a 21-year-old from Airlie Beach who went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007. Earlier this month, police reopened investigations after receiving "new" information in January from new witnesses.

Earlier this month, Jay would have celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Today, executed a crime scene warrant and established a crime scene at the Mazlin Street address.

A police spokesperson said scientific officers would conduct a search of "an area isolated to the backyard of the premises" looking for items they believe to be linked to Mr Brogden's murder.

The current residents of the property are not involved in the ongoing investigation.

Without a body, Mr Brogden's family have spent 12 years looking for answers. In the past two weeks, two men have been taken into custody in relation to the crime.

Detective Inspector Damien Hansen of the Homicide Group said the recent progress in the case was due to the recent appeal for information.

"We can confirm information received from the public during our recent appeal has led us to this point," he said.

"We are pleased with yesterday's arrest and will continue to investigate this homicide until we are satisfied we have located every person involved in this murder.

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that we haven't reached that point yet."

Police said yesterday, there was likely to be more arrests made in the case.