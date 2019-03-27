Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay Anthony Brogden was last seen on April 21, 2007 at Cannonvale.
Jay Anthony Brogden was last seen on April 21, 2007 at Cannonvale. Contributed
Breaking

COLD CASE: Police establish crime scene in Brogden case

Ashley Pillhofer
by
27th Mar 2019 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have searched an Airlie Beach property as part of the investigation into the murder of Jay Brogden.

Jay Anthony Brogden, was a 21-year-old from Airlie Beach who went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007. Earlier this month, police reopened investigations after receiving "new" information in January from new witnesses.

Earlier this month, Jay would have celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Today, executed a crime scene warrant and established a crime scene at the Mazlin Street address.

A police spokesperson said scientific officers would conduct a search of "an area isolated to the backyard of the premises" looking for items they believe to be linked to Mr Brogden's murder.

The current residents of the property are not involved in the ongoing investigation.

Without a body, Mr Brogden's family have spent 12 years looking for answers. In the past two weeks, two men have been taken into custody in relation to the crime.

Detective Inspector Damien Hansen of the Homicide Group said the recent progress in the case was due to the recent appeal for information.

"We can confirm information received from the public during our recent appeal has led us to this point," he said.

"We are pleased with yesterday's arrest and will continue to investigate this homicide until we are satisfied we have located every person involved in this murder.

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that we haven't reached that point yet."

Police said yesterday, there was likely to be more arrests made in the case.

More Stories

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Work to start soon on new $2m seawall

    premium_icon Work to start soon on new $2m seawall

    Council News Construction of a new seawall on the Bowen foreshore is only a few weeks away from starting.

    Bowen man didn't know ute was stolen until police called him

    Bowen man didn't know ute was stolen until police called him

    Crime People encouraged to lock vehicles after ute stolen.

    • 27th Mar 2019 10:20 AM
    Drink-driver crashes golf buggy

    premium_icon Drink-driver crashes golf buggy

    Crime Golf buggy accident on Hamilton Island.

    Bowen's famous theatre sparkles on the small screen

    premium_icon Bowen's famous theatre sparkles on the small screen

    Community Queensland Weekender showcases Bowen icon.