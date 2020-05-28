Cold-snap clears the shelves of winter-warmers

A BOWEN hardware store has experienced a rush on all things toasty and warm after the Whitsundays shivered through a weekend cold-snap.

However, it comes as a timely reminder to use heating products safely, with the State Government issuing a warning to Queensland residents.

Purchasing manager of Home Hardware Bowen Mitchell Pohlmann said their large collection of warmth-providing items had “all but disappeared” once the mercury dropped.

The Whitsundays suffered through a record-breaking weekend with maximum temperatures in some areas breaking or matching their May maximum temperature record.

Heaters, fire pits and fire wood were the hot-ticket items for those trying to escape the chill.

“It always gets a little like this once that first cold-snap comes along,” Mr Pohlmann said.

“You’ve got to be prepared otherwise you’ll miss out – small heaters, big heaters, people want something to keep them warm.”

Mr Polhmann said they expected more heater stock by next week, however, fire pits would be harder to source and have become a popular item.

Acting Attorney-General and minister for justice Stirling Hinchcliffe.

Acting Attorney-General and minister for justice, Stirling Hinchliffe, said a number of winter warmer products could pose a safety risk if they were old, worn or not used properly.

As with any product, but particularly products that could cause scalds or burns, consumers should always follow the user guide or instructions carefully,” he said.

“Electric blankets, hot water bottles, heat or wheat packs and children’s sleepwear are just some items used regularly in winter that can pose a risk.

“For example, each year more than 200 people in Australia are treated for serious burns caused while using hot water bottles.”

He also reminded people that low-fire risk clothing is still flammable and may pose a risk.

“Every year there are multiple admissions to hospital emergency departments of children who have been burnt by their clothing catching fire,” Mr Hinchcliffe said.

“Even children’s clothing and sleepwear with a ‘low fire danger’ label is still flammable, so always keep children away from open heat sources, such as fireplaces and heaters.”