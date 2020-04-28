Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted temperatures could drop as low as 9 degrees this weekend as a cold front sweeps the nation’s south east.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted temperatures could drop as low as 9 degrees this weekend as a cold front sweeps the nation’s south east.
Weather

Cold snap could freeze weekend plans

Zizi Averill
28th Apr 2020 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST as coronavirus restrictions are set to ease, Mother Nature will deliver a cold snap to Mackay.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted temperatures could drop as low as 9C this weekend as a cold front sweeps the nation's south east.

The frosty weather comes as eased restrictions mean residents can finally leave their homes for family picnics and weekend drives within 50km.

Metrologist Peter Markworth said the cold front could bring snow to parts of New South Wales and Tasmania and would propel cool, dry air to tropical Queensland.

"While Mackay typically is tropical, when that dry cold air moves in you will have temperatures drop," he said.

Mackay was expected to shiver through temperatures as low as 9 degrees on Sunday, BOM reported.

Moranbah and the Central Coast and Whitsundays also will reach a minimum of 10 degrees this weekend.

"It's a taste of winter," Mr Markworth said.

"Those near the coast will not be affected as much, but those inland will see temperature drops for more than 10 degrees."

While the coast typically moderates cold snaps, Mr Markworth said the dryness of this front would allow the cool air to creep in.

"It's unusual, even in the average winter, for Mackay to get below 10 degrees," he said.

More Stories

bureau of meteorology qld central coast and whitsundays coronavirus restrictions isaac region mackay mackay weather moranbah weather whitsunday weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        premium_icon Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk has shrugged of the results of a new poll that shows she has the lowest approval rating of any premier in Australia.

        UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after truck crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after truck crash

        News A man has been airlifted to Proserpine Hospital following a truck crash on the...

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours

        Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts

        premium_icon Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts

        Crime Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different...