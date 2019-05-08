Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SNUGGLE UP: Cold weather on Sunday and Monday nights had Whitsundays residents reaching for the blankets and Ugg boots.
SNUGGLE UP: Cold weather on Sunday and Monday nights had Whitsundays residents reaching for the blankets and Ugg boots. Monique Preston
Weather

Cold snap drops temperatures

by Monique Preston
8th May 2019 11:16 AM

THE weather earlier this week had Whitsunday residents reaching for blankets.

Unseasonally cold nights were the norm in Proserpine on Sunday and Monday nights, with the temperature recorded at Whitsunday Coast Airport dipping to just more than 11 degrees Celsius on both nights.

Bowen was only a little better off, with the mercury dropping to 11.2°C overnight Sunday and 12.8°C overnight Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology's figure for Hamilton Island showed it fared a lot better, with the temperature a little more than 20°C on both of those nights.

Bureau meteorologist Jess Gardner said Hamilton Island's warmer temperatures were due to the island being more coastal and having more moisture in the air so the temperature did not drop as much.

Ms Gardner said the recent cold temperatures had come about because of a cool and dry air mass that was behind a cold front that moved through the region last weekend.

She said night time temperatures would be a little warmer tomorrow and Friday, before plummeting again on the weekend.

Temperatures already rose slightly on Tuesday night, with Proserpine recording 14.3°C, Bowen 15°C and Hamilton Island 21.6°C.

"A cold front will move through Saturday morning. It will be very cold,” Ms Gardner said.

Day time temperatures are also predicted to drop on the weekend, with temperatures of about 25°C and 26°C predicted.

After the weekend, there will be an increased chance of showers, with temperatures expected to be warmer again.

Ms Gardner said this week might have produced the first burst of cold weather for autumn, but she still expected temperatures to fluctuate for a while.

However, she warned the trend was that the weather would start to get cooler.

bowen cold hamilton island proserpine weather whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Whitsundays' most common crime

    premium_icon REVEALED: Whitsundays' most common crime

    News Last month, the single biggest crime police in the Whitsundays issued fines and infringement notices for, was not what you would expect.

    Man dies after being trapped under tractor in Bowen

    premium_icon Man dies after being trapped under tractor in Bowen

    News The fatality is being treated as a workplace accident.

    Motorist caught driving 71km/h over the limit

    Motorist caught driving 71km/h over the limit

    Crime The driver was travelling along a section of the Bruce Highway.

    Dedicated volunteers help voters make their choices

    premium_icon Dedicated volunteers help voters make their choices

    News Hundreds put their votes in early at Proserpine.