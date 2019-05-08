Cold snap drops temperatures

SNUGGLE UP: Cold weather on Sunday and Monday nights had Whitsundays residents reaching for the blankets and Ugg boots.

THE weather earlier this week had Whitsunday residents reaching for blankets.

Unseasonally cold nights were the norm in Proserpine on Sunday and Monday nights, with the temperature recorded at Whitsunday Coast Airport dipping to just more than 11 degrees Celsius on both nights.

Bowen was only a little better off, with the mercury dropping to 11.2°C overnight Sunday and 12.8°C overnight Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology's figure for Hamilton Island showed it fared a lot better, with the temperature a little more than 20°C on both of those nights.

Bureau meteorologist Jess Gardner said Hamilton Island's warmer temperatures were due to the island being more coastal and having more moisture in the air so the temperature did not drop as much.

Ms Gardner said the recent cold temperatures had come about because of a cool and dry air mass that was behind a cold front that moved through the region last weekend.

She said night time temperatures would be a little warmer tomorrow and Friday, before plummeting again on the weekend.

Temperatures already rose slightly on Tuesday night, with Proserpine recording 14.3°C, Bowen 15°C and Hamilton Island 21.6°C.

"A cold front will move through Saturday morning. It will be very cold,” Ms Gardner said.

Day time temperatures are also predicted to drop on the weekend, with temperatures of about 25°C and 26°C predicted.

After the weekend, there will be an increased chance of showers, with temperatures expected to be warmer again.

Ms Gardner said this week might have produced the first burst of cold weather for autumn, but she still expected temperatures to fluctuate for a while.

However, she warned the trend was that the weather would start to get cooler.