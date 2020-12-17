Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have shacked up in a new Malibu dream house. Picture: Realtor
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have shacked up in a new Malibu dream house. Picture: Realtor
Property

Coldplay singer moves in with 50 Shades star

by Brendan Casey
5th Feb 2021 5:20 AM

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have officially shacked up together, moving into a luxurious $16.4 million (US$12.5 million) Malibu house.

And the couple reportedly snatched a good deal, as the listing was initially priced at $18.4 million when it hit the market in July 2020, according to The Post.

Talk about a dream house. Picture: Realtor
Talk about a dream house. Picture: Realtor

Los Angeles property records reveal the home was purchased a few months ago - back at the end of October 2020.

RELATED: Matt Damon selling his Zen-inspired LA home for $27 million

The Rock selling his horse farm for possible million-dollar loss

$7.8 million decision that may make Zac Efron's Aussie move permanent

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom modern Cape Cod-style estate spans a grand 5,338 square feet.

The home comes with a detached guesthouse. Picture: Realtor
The home comes with a detached guesthouse. Picture: Realtor

The estate comes with a two-storey guesthouse with a game room, a pool with a spa and a full outdoor barbecue area.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star and Coldplay singer will have no worries over security. The property is completely gated and has extensive security measures.

The intimate theatre room. Picture: Realtor
The intimate theatre room. Picture: Realtor

 

The home includes scenic views of the ocean and has multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces and high, vaulted ceilings. It is located in a prime area, just a short walk to the beach, shops and schools.

A permit to build a tennis court is also included with the purchase.

MORE: Jaw-dropping suburban Aussie 'palace' has 200-seat ballroom

Ryan Seacrest is selling his mansion for whopping $115.5 million

Why have one fireplace when you could have two? Picture: Realtor
Why have one fireplace when you could have two? Picture: Realtor

It was only a short time ago that Johnson, 31, welcomed fans into her serene Los Angeles home surrounded by nature as far as the eye could see.

In March 2020, Johnson gave a tour to Architectural Digest of the midcentury modern home that she bought in 2016 for $3.55 million.

It seems for now Johnson is holding on to her LA abode, according to property records.

Martin, 43, and Johnson have been dating since October 2017. Rumours are circulating that the couple are now engaged.

The couple will be very comfortable here taking in a sky full of stars. Picture: Realtor
The couple will be very comfortable here taking in a sky full of stars. Picture: Realtor

This article officially appeared in The Post and was republished with permission.

 

Originally published as Coldplay singer moves in with 50 Shades star

One of the home’s six bedrooms. Picture: Realtor
One of the home’s six bedrooms. Picture: Realtor
Keep warm in front of the fire. Picture: Realtor
Keep warm in front of the fire. Picture: Realtor
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson
The chic kitchen. Picture: Realtor
The chic kitchen. Picture: Realtor
How’s the serenity. Picture: Realtor
How’s the serenity. Picture: Realtor

More Stories

50 shades of grey chris martin editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

        Whitsunday man realises dream of being on TV game show

        Premium Content Whitsunday man realises dream of being on TV game show

        Offbeat He’s been practising his swing and is prepared to take on pro golfers on a new...

        MP accuses Christensen of encouraging ‘nasty’ troll attack

        Premium Content MP accuses Christensen of encouraging ‘nasty’ troll attack

        Politics George Christensen says he does not condone personal attacks

        ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Health Qld hotel cluster officially over, as state braces for Victoria fallout