Menu
Login
Coles' plastic bag approach is confusing, to say the least.
Coles' plastic bag approach is confusing, to say the least.
Your Story

Coles does a double back flip

bmuir
by
3rd Aug 2018 7:22 AM

Coles plastic bag saga:

End of June: We care about the environment. We are banning plastic bags in July.

Early July: We kind of care about the environment. We will provide the thick, environmentally-toxic plastic bags for free for the next week or so during the transitional changeover period.

End of July: Screw the environment, we care about profits. We will provide the dense, plastic receptacle for free indefinitely and please take home a free plastic, mini collectable, wrapped in plastic.

August: We don't like all this backlash. We will provide the stocky, plastic whale-fodder sack for free until the end of August.

Maybe the grand plan was to ensure the grocery retailer was mentioned for days across all media. I guess, any publicity is good publicity. All the flip flopping and back flips ensures that poor Woolies doesn't know what to do anymore.

Can the media really call this a back flip when you end up facing the same way again, or would this be a double back flip?

coles environment plastic bags

Top Stories

    Street parade a highlight at the 2018 Reef Festival

    Street parade a highlight at the 2018 Reef Festival

    News AIRLIE Beach's Main St is closed to traffic from 6am to 7pm on Saturday and will host four festival events throughout the day.

    Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    News Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore

    A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore

    News A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore.

    Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Avenue

    Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Avenue

    News Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Av.

    Local Partners