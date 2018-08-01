Menu
Coles has revealed another backflip on its decision to dump plastic bags, with its new reusable plastic bags now being offered for free.
Environment

Coles backflips on plastic bag ban

by Gavin Fernando
1st Aug 2018 7:30 AM

THOUGHT the plastic bag debacle was over? Think again.

Coles has revealed another backflip on its decision to dump plastic bags, saying it will now offer reusable plastic bags for free indefinitely.

The supermarket giant removed single-use plastic bags on July 1 in stores in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and Western Australia following a major backlash, but ended up handing out reusable bags for free.

Today was supposed to be the cut-off date, but Coles has confirmed to news.com.au it will continue to offer these bags - which normally cost 15 cents - for free.

"When Coles phased out single use plastic bags on 1 July in QLD, NSW, Victoria and WA, some customers told us they needed more time to make the transition to reusable bags," a Coles spokesperson told news.com.au.

"We've been delighted to see customers grow more accustomed to bringing their reusable bags from home so they are relying less on complimentary bags at the checkout.

"Many customers bringing bags from home are still finding themselves short a bag or two so we are offering complimentary reusable Better Bags to help them complete their shopping."

Environmental groups are furious with the decision. Speaking to the Herald Sun, director of environmental group Boomerang Alliance Jeff Angel labelled it a "weak act".

"These so-called reusable plastic bags are almost as thin as the banned lightweight ones,'' he said.

"They have a very limited life and the removal of the price signal also means they are more likely to be littered - something we warned about."

Social media users have made similar points:

 

Speaking on Today this morning, Georgie Gardner described it as a "PR shamshackled from the start".

"It just came out of the blue," she said.

Coles recently came under fire after launching its Little Shop marketing campaign, releasing a range of plastic miniature versions of popular products like Nutella, Vegemite and Weet-Bix.

At the end of June, rival supermarket Woolworths announced it would hand out free reusable bags to customers as well, but capped this on July 8.

Customers at Woolworths will continue to pay 15 cents for plastic bags.

