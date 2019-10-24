Menu
Townsville artist Colie is releasing her latest single 'Half of What You Are' this week. Picture: Supplied
Music

Colie tackles gender in new single

by KELSIE IORIO
24th Oct 2019 11:00 AM

Townsville indie artist Colie has unveiled a heartfelt conversation about gender disparity through her new single out today, titled Half of What You Are.

The singer-songwriter, originally from Ingham, penned the song based on her experience growing up with a twin brother.

"This is from a small child's perspective of the world, and it's about the fact that boys and girls are treated differently, unintentionally, due to the societal norms that exist, and the impacts that can have on children's confidence," she said.

 

 

"Roles are set for males and females by society, and that can be limiting. That was my experience."

Colie, whose real name is Nicole Cross, said she couldn't wait to reveal the song she had been working on for some time.

"It feels very strange, having a song you've put so much work and time and passion into still in a box and not out in the world yet. Everything's ready to go, I feel a bit impatient and excited for everyone to hear it," she said.

 

'Half of What You Are' aims to continue the discussion about gender inequality. Picture: Supplied
"All of my songs are written from personal experience, but this one in particular came from a place that I hadn't really thought about or spoken to anyone about before."

Hear Half of What You Are on all major platforms from today.
> Read more about Colie's latest work in this weekend's Townsville Eye.

 

