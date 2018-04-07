The banner which suggests Collingwood really are stupid

COLLINGWOOD surged back from first quarter jitters to take a much-needed win over Carlton in their round three clash.

The struggling club, which has been the target of countless critics after two horror losses to kick off the 2018 season, had everything on the line after former Port Adelaide star Kane Cornes called for coach Nathan Buckley's sacking should the Pies go 0-3 before round four.

A sensational comeback to win 16.4 (100) - 11.10 (76) after letting through three early goals to the Blues gave Pies fans something to cheer about following their recent, grim, fortnight.

Their goalkicking, often a topic of burning criticism, was more than up to scratch with just four behinds registered for the night and 10 goals in a row late in the piece.

But not every facet of the night was as well-executed.

The Pies' cheer squad became a laughing stock as a glaring spelling mistake on their banner was made apparent before the first quarter.

"LET'S DO THIS PIES, SHOW THESE BLUES WE OWN TONIHGT #FOREVER," the banner read.

Collingwood staff rushed to pull the banner down and fix their giant slip-up. Luckily for them, the letters were detachable and could be rearranged.

If social media has taught us anything, it's that people love nothing more than to mock spelling mistakes.

Steele Sidebottom was outstanding with 35 possessions and three goals, while Josh Thomas led the way in attack with a career-high five goals. Levi Casboult booted four majors and skipper Marc Murphy gathered 29 disposals for Carlton.

The Blues are winless after the first three rounds. Casboult kicked the Blues' third goal 14 minutes into the first quarter, but they couldn't manage another until the big forward added his second five minutes after halftime.

Will Hoskin-Elliott started the ball rolling for the Magpies with back-to-back goals, helping his side to a four-point lead at the first break. That margin blew out to 36 points at halftime, with Brodie Grundy (25 touches and 32 hit-outs) important for the Pies.

Casboult fired Carlton back to life with three goals in the third term, but his side still trailed by 32 points at the break.

The slim chances of a Blues' revival were effectively snuffed out when Sidebottom dribbled through his third from a tight angle early in the last quarter.

Carlton's cause wasn't helped when defender Caleb Marchbank left the game with an ankle injury at halftime.

- with AAP