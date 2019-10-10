Collingwood trio cast a line in the Whitsundays

Collingwood forward Jamie Elliot (second from left) with teammates Darcy Moore and Flynn Appleby and an impressive haul at Airlie Beach.

COLLINGWOOD forward Jamie Elliot has been seen living his best Airlie Beach life during the AFL off-season with teammates Darcy Moore and Flynn Appleby.

The popular Magpies forward has been tagged in a series of Instagram shots featuring a fishing trip out on the Coral Sea.

It is understood the Collingwood trio was in the Whitsundays visiting Elliot's brother following the prominent goal kicker's decision to sign on with the black and white for another two seasons.

News about Elliot's decision came through on Monday night, but according to his social media account the footballer was already out on the water focusing on the catch of the day.

Pictures posted on Tuesday and Wednesday this week show the three teammates celebrating a solid catch following a fishing trip and a photo of Moore doing his best to real in a fish.

The fan-favourite looks to be lapping up some stunning North Queensland weather as news of his decision to to stay with Collingwood spread, where he'll be hunting a Magpies flag.