Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Collinsville-based company has been awarded a road works contract worth more than a million dollars. Photo: File
A Collinsville-based company has been awarded a road works contract worth more than a million dollars. Photo: File
Information

Collinsville-based company wins $1.2M road contract

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
14th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Collinsville-based company has been awarded a contract worth more than a million dollars to carry out road works near the Whitsunday town.

At this week’s council meeting, Whitsunday councillors unanimously voted to give Searles Transport Pty Ltd the $1,260,034.10 contract for the repair and rehabilitation work on Strathalbyn Rd.

The work will be funded under the Queensland Government’s Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements after a severe weather event across February and March 2020.

More stories:

Proserpine man accused of robbing group at knifepoint

MP against move to net zero emissions by 2050 if jobs lost

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Council agenda documents state Searles Transport Pty Ltd topped three other competitors to win the contract.

Work will include heavy formation grading, full-width formation grading and re-sheets to road segments.

Searles offered the most competitive pricing and demonstrated an understanding of the project requirements.

A Collinsville-based company has been awarded a contract to complete road works on Strathalbyn Rd.
A Collinsville-based company has been awarded a contract to complete road works on Strathalbyn Rd.

It was also noted the company had the necessary resources to complete the project in the time frame.

The work must be finished by June 30, 2022, and during the council meeting it was discussed that work was expected to be started straight away.

road works searles transport whitsunday regional council whitsunday regional council meeting
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Outrage over Whitsunday council’s ‘disgusting’ cemetery plan

        Premium Content Outrage over Whitsunday council’s ‘disgusting’ cemetery plan

        Council News Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox has addressed the controversy with a statement.

        40-year flashback: What was making headlines in Proserpine

        Premium Content 40-year flashback: What was making headlines in Proserpine

        Community Check out what was making news in 1981, including developments at Dingo Beach and...

        Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        Premium Content Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        News As Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19, both in returned overseas...

        Whitsunday woman tries to vary no-alcohol bail condition

        Premium Content Whitsunday woman tries to vary no-alcohol bail condition

        Crime Former council hopeful said it would be embarrassing.