Collinsville hairdresser turns to meth after marriage split

A Collinsville hairdresser was busted with meth in her car. Photo: John Gass

A COLLINSVILLE hairdresser was busted with meth just one week after she was fined in court for possessing dangerous drugs.

Lyndsay Wyper fronted Bowen Magistrates Court this week after she was found with 1.4g of methylamphetamine as well as scales, two lighters, a used glass pipe and other items.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police pulled up Wyper on October 13 in Bowen.

The court heard the 27-year-old woman was seen leaving an address police knew and a search of her car uncovered 1.4g methylamphetamine, including the weight of the clip seal bag it was in, and drug utensils.

Sgt Myors said Wyper told police she used the scales to weigh the "gear" and make sure she was not "ripped off".

The court heard Wyper had fronted court the week before police pulled her over and was fined with no convictions recorded for possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Sgt Myors said the fine Wyper was given "had zero effect".

She said a term of probation may be an appropriate punishment this time around.

"Clearly she has some issues with drugs and perhaps that might assist her in that regard," Sgt Myors said.

Wyper pleaded guilty to three charges including possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Lawyer Leah McDonnell said Wyper was a well-respected hairdresser in Collinsville but was now unemployed.

She said Wyper had gone through a marriage breakdown and turned to drugs.

The court heard she now lived on her parents' property at Collinsville and helped take care of the property.

Magistrate James Morton noted Wyper needed help after she spent $700 on the 1.4g of meth she was caught with.

Wyper was sentenced to nine months' probation and no convictions were recorded.

Mr Morton told Wyper it was time to wake up and get off the drugs.

"Because your marriage broke down, it's not the end of the world, you've still got your health haven't you?"