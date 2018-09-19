Collinsville Pool closed for repairs

LEAK: Collinsville Swimming Pool will be closed until September 29 for leak repairs.

LEAK: Collinsville Swimming Pool will be closed until September 29 for leak repairs. CONTRIBUTED

COLLINSVILLE pool will be closed for 10 days from tomorrow (Wednesday) so council can repair an ongoing leak.

The pool will reopen on September 29.

Whitsunday Regional Council did work to upgrade the aquatic facilities during winter.

These works included upgrades to filtration units, the chlorine dosing system, the pools balance tank, repairing of cracks in the pool, and the replacement of material in the expansion joints of the pool.

Further upgrades were carried out to the children's pool with pipework renewed.

Council completed these upgrades before the pool opened for the season on September 1.

However, a leak has since been found and council will close the pool to expedite repairs in an effort to conserve water.