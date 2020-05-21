Collinsville rider 'crushed' by horse airlifted to hospital

A 50-year-old man was transported to Townsville hospital last night in a serious but stable condition after a fall from a horse.

A 50-YEAR-OLD man was flown to Townsville hospital last night after he was crushed by a horse on a Collinsville property.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter transported the seriously injured man who is believed to be a contractor, after the horse he was riding tripped and he was catapulted forward, the horse then falling on top of him.

According to a statement from RACQ CQ Rescue, the incident occured at a property about 115km south-west of Bowen at about 2pm.

RACQ CQ Rescue arrived at the cattle property just after 3pm, landing in a clearing adjacent to the homestead with a doctor, critical care paramedic and rescue crewman on board.

The rider suffered serious injuries including possible spinal and abdominal injuries and was experiencing significant chest pain and a potentially life-threatening pneumothorax (collapsed lung).

The rescue helicopter medical team administered strong pain relief and treated the patient's collapsed lung before loading him into the helicopter 40 minutes later.

The man was flown to Townsville hospital in a serious but stable condition arriving at 6pm.

It is the sixth farming accident attended by RACQ CQ Rescue this year where patients have been airlifted as a result of sustaining serious injuries from cattle and horses.

RACQ CQ Rescue CEO Ian Rowan said CQ Rescue was the region's lifeline 24/7, whatever the illness or injury.

"Whether it's a remote cattle property, a workplace incident or a motor vehicle accident, our crew and helicopter are available 24/7 across Central and North Queensland to help save lives," he said.