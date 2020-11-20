Collinsville sisters to take to saddle on world stage

Heidi and Jacinta Ward are calling on the community to help fund their barrel racing dream. Picture: Supplied

Heidi and Jacinta Ward are calling on the community to help fund their barrel racing dream. Picture: Supplied

WHEN Collinsville sisters Jacinta and Heidi Ward were born, there was no question they would take up life in the saddle.

The pair is the third generation of barrel racers in their family and followed in the footsteps of their mother Sammy Ward.

Now, 15-year-old Jacinta and 11-year-old Heidi hope to take their expertise to the world stage after defying the odds to qualify for an international championship.

Both sisters started racing at the age of five and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

“It makes my adrenaline rush and it gives me a lot of fun, and just the thought of having a best friend and a partner to work with out in the arena is a great feeling,” Heidi said.

Heidi Ward says she loves the adrenaline rush that comes from barrel racing and hopes to compete in America. Picture: Supplied

“I never used to go as fast as I do now and you’re definitely nervous, but you go out there and make a good run.”

Their passion came to the fore earlier this year during a 15-round season of racing where they set their sights firmly on qualifying for the National Barrel Horse Association World Championships in America.

Jacinta placed in all 15 rounds and qualified in three divisions atop her horse Crackin Eye Bro.

However, the real surprise came when younger sister Heidi also secured a spot despite riding on the smallest horse in the club, Secret Whispers.

“It’s a pretty big feat … we weren’t expecting her to qualify this year,” mother Sammy Ward said.

Jacinta Ward with her horse Crackin Eye Bro. Picture: Supplied

The family is now hoping the community can help the inseparable sisters make their barrel racing dreams a reality.

“We can’t do it without fundraising,” Ms Ward said.

“Having the horses and the two girls in barrel racing is very expensive … we couldn’t do this without the help of businesses we’ve supported and people in town that want to see these girls go and represent the country.”

From car washes to money tins, the Ward sisters said they would knuckle down so they could represent Australia on the world stage.

“It’s always been a dream for my sister and I since we were really little,” Heidi said.

More stories

Two Whitsunday destinations trending for Qld travel

‘Embrace the wonk’: Turning clay into crafted masterpieces

New car wash could ‘fill the void’ in Proserpine

“I’m just really proud of myself and my sister and especially my little horse.”

“We both work very hard in this, especially Heidi with her little pony,” Jacinta added.

The family has already received the backing of several businesses including Twisted Sisters Western Wear, Goodwoods Saddlery, JP Mechanical and Marine, Paterson Horse Rugs and Custom Gear, Precision Equine and Wayne Howsan Outback Horsemanship and Transport.

Residents can help fund the Ward sisters’ mission by visiting their Facebook page here.