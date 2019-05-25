Collision on highway ends in court

A woman has blown more than twice the legal alcohol limit driving on the Bruce Highway the morning after a night of wedding celebrations.

Jean Alice Mazzitelli, 50, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 13 to drink driving.

Mazzitelli recorded a blood alcohol content of .139 after she was involved in a car accident between her car and a car pulling a caravan near Gregory River at 8.33am on May 5.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Mazzitelli was driving back to the location of a wedding she attended the previous night to help her friend with the post celebration clean up, when the accident occurred.

"(Mazzitelli) was turning right into a driveway while travelling south on the Bruce Highway when the other vehicle was attempting to overtake hers. Both vehicles have collided,” she said.

"The rear indicator of (Mazzitelli's) car was obscured by the rear tailgate that dropped while she was driving.

"No one was hurt but there was a bit of damage.”

Mazzitelli told the court she was not aware her tailgate had slipped down.

Residing 35kms south of Bowen, Mazzitelli had concerns about getting to and from her nursing job at the Bowen Hospital.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead told the court a work licence would be acceptable for Mazzitelli to allow her to retain her employment.

"You can't get to work if you can't drive so in your case I will allow a work licence, so you can get to and from your job,” he said.

"In your case you live out of town and you simply won't have a job if you don't have a licence.”

Considering Mazzitelli's good driving history and her plea of guilty, Mr Muirhead fined her $900 and disqualified her from driving for nine months outside of her work licence provisions.