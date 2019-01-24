Colossus of a croc

HUGE: A 4.5 metre crocodile has been removed by wildlife officers from the Proserpine River.

A COLOSSAL 4.5 metre crocodile has been removed from the Proserpine River.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) wildlife officers removed the prehistoric predator, after reports that the animal was being fed illegally by members of the public.

Whitsunday Crocodile Safari guide Mark Norman said he had been heavily involved with reporting the problem of illegal feeding to DES.

Mr Norman said the crocodile was well known in the area and had been christened 'Fat Guts'.

Because of the crocodile's enormity, Mr Norman said it's likely the reptile will unfortunately spend the rest of his life in captivity, and this was confirmed in a statement issued by DES.

"Because of his size, he's classified as an iconic croc, and they either go to a zoo or a wild life facility, and he'll basically live out his days in captivity," he said.

"It's sad for him to be taken out of the river system; we've been watching this croc for over 15 years. He's a high-ranking male in the river."

Mr Norman implored members of the public not to feed any crocodiles in the wild.

Senior Wildlife Officer Tony Frisby said in a statement that DES had received reports of a crocodile, swimming with a rope trailing from its mouth near the Glen Isla landing, a popular recreation spot at Proserpine.

"The crocodile had also been reported approaching people and boats near the water's edge - behaviour consistent with an animal that has been regularly fed in that area," Mr Frisby said.

"When DES wildlife officers arrived to conduct a site assessment, the crocodile immediately approached them at the river bank and remained floating nearby until they left.

"Based on the dangerous behaviour displayed by the animal, it was declared a 'problem crocodile' and targeted it for capture and removal."

In the wild, crocodiles can be expected to live from between 70 to 100 years, and in captivity Mr Norman said a crocodile could easily reach 100.

"It's a situation that has been caused by the illegal human activity, and the removal of a croc like this can increase the number of male crocs in the area and that can throw the balance out," he said.

Mr Frisby said it was frustrating that a healthy crocodile had to be removed because of the careless behaviour of some people.

"Wildlife officers carefully removed a number of ropes from its mouth, showing it had taken baited ropes on more than one occasion.

"The department has received a number of reports of crocodiles being illegally fed by people using baited ropes at Glen Isla landing over the last few years, and we're asking the public to cease this behaviour.

"It is an offence under Queensland's conservation laws to feed dangerous native animals, such as crocodiles, in the wild and a maximum fine of $5222 can apply.

Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, the Glen Isla landing section of the Proserpine River is in Zone E, which is a General Management Zone.

Any crocodile displaying dangerous behaviour is targeted for removal.