COLOUR POP: All the smiles and laughs from Colour Run

HUNDREDS ran the rainbow at this year's Bowen Colour Run as they were covered head to toe in coloured chalk.

As part of National Child Protection Week, community organisations across Bowen and the Whitsundays conducted a colour run on Saturday, September 7 at Muller's Lagoon.

The response was an overwhelming success with hundreds of families turning out to have their chance to run through the clouds of colour.

Often described as the 'happiest run on the planet', there was no denying it as smiles were seen all around the edge of Muller's Lagoon.

There is no time or distance to the Bowen colour run, but that didn't stop runners bursting out of the starting line after a fun family orientated warm up.

This year's National Child Protection Week theme was 'to raise thriving kids, parents need support to navigate life's choppy waters', so runners were encouraged to wear costumes with a nautical theme.

With pirates, mermaids and deep-sea divers seen, it was apparent that many had taken to this year's theme with a triumphant exuberance.

Once the ran started, it was all hands on deck as the runners sprinted, jogged and walked their way through the colour.

When the colour ran out, and runners were exhausted, a free sausage sizzle and refreshments were provided to keep the athletes fed.